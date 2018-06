QUEENS — A fire broke out at Citi Field on Wednesday, sending smoke billowing into the sky over the stadium.

The fire started around 3:40 p.m. and was under control by 4 p.m. The sprinkler system knocked down the fire.

Daniel Mosher, a man on scene, said he heard “a loud blast.”

It was in a display case in the stadium’s rotunda.

No injuries were reported.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

The Mets are scheduled to play the Braves Wednesday night.