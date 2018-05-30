88-year-old veteran injured in combat will soon be homeless, has been on NYCHA waiting list since 2008

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — An 88-year-old Korean War veteran wounded in combat has been living with a friend, but he'll be homeless in a few months; he's been on a waiting list for a New York City Housing Authority apartment for a decade.

Private First Class William Douglas Brundage never thought he would be homeless at his age. He said he feels scared for the first time in his life.

"I've been, what you call, a perfect citizen. It's not fair," he said. "It's definitely not fair."

Brundage, who uses a wheelchair, has been staying with a friend at the Grand Houses in Harlem. He needs a home of his home and has been trying to get a place to stay in a NYCHA complex. Brundage needs to be out by September and said he has nowhere to go.

“I’ve been waiting on that list since my wife died in 2008,” he said.

He went to D.C. for Memorial Day Weekend.

"Mostly everybody that was with me over in Korea is dead," he said. "I feel forgotten."

Brundage says he fought combat missions in the Korean War, and is now in a wheelchair.

PIX11 News reaches out to several agencies to help. If you can help help reach out to Monica morales at monica@pix11.com.