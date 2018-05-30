2 men stabbed in the Bronx, 1 dead following robbery

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — One man was fatally stabbed and another was injured during a robbery in a Bronx apartment building early Wednesday.

The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. at an apartment along Intervale Avenue and Beck Street in Woodstock.

Three people entered the building, demanded money and then stabbed two men in their abdomens. The attackers took $70 and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Both men were taken to local hospitals and were in stable condition, but the 59-year-old victim died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.