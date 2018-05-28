Woman allegedly stabbed victim in face with grill fork

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCPO) — A 50-year-old woman stabbed a victim in the face with a grill fork so hard it became embedded, according to court documents.
Shawn Jones is scheduled to appear in court Monday to face a felonious assault charge.
The incident happened Saturday at Jones’ home in the 8400 block of Jackies Drive, according to Colerain Township police officer Kyle Frandoni.
The fork tines were approximately 2 inches long, Frandoni wrote in his affidavit.
Jones was arrested Sunday and is being held at the Justice Center.
39.259177 -84.626982