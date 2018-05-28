TV anchor, photojournalist killed when tree falls on vehicle

GREENVILLE, South Carolina — A South Carolina television station anchor and veteran photojournalist were killed in Western North Carolina when a tree fell across a highway onto their SUV, a North Carolina state trooper said Monday.

The tree struck the WYFF-TV vehicle around 2:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 176 near Tryon.

The area received heavy rain from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer and news anchor Mike McCormick were heading to a breaking news story covering the rain impact in that area when they were tragically killed.

“Mike and Aaron were stellar journalists, dedicated to covering news in this market,” said John Humphries, WYFF 4 President and General Manager.

“They were beloved members of our newsroom, and we will miss them tremendously. Today is a difficult day, and there will be many more ahead,” Humphries continued.

McCormick, a Florida native and avid chef, had began as a reporter with the South Carolina news team since 2007, the station said.

Smeltzer, a Virginia native, and baseball and country music fan, covered news in South Carolina for more than a decade, according to WYFF.