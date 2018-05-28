Officers rescue four people ‘clinging to cushions’ after boat sinks on Long Island

SUFFOLK COUNTY, L.I. — Four people were rescued from a sinking boat on Long Island, police said Monday.

Authorities received a call from boaters in distress in the Great South Bay around 5:30 p.m., after the boaters saw their vessel taking on water at a rapid speed, police said.

Marine Bureau Officers quickly arrived on scene to find a 19-foot boat completely submerged and people, seemingly, struggling in the water, police said.

Two men and two women were pulled from the bay after they were found wearing life jackets, and seen clinging onto floating cushions and a cooler.

Authorities rescued Juliann Gibson, 56, Jacqueline Calderon, 53, Charles Doxsee, 57, Kenneth Marmo, 53, and transported them to a boat docking marina, where they refused medical attention.

Marine personnel then returned to the sunken boat and towed it ashore.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the sinking vessel.