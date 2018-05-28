Man shot dead, 2nd injured blocks away in Queens on Memorial Day: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A deadly shooting, followed by a wild crash and the dumping of a pink gun, created chaotic scenes in South Ozone Park on Monday.

Police said three people in total were shot, one fatally. Cops were called late Monday morning to 104th Street between Liberty Avenue and Rockaway Boulevard, where a 27-year-old man was shot in the neck. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

"I was in the house. And I heard 'pow, pow, pow.' I thought it was firecrackers but ended up to be gunshots," a neighbor told PIX11 News.

A black sedan was seen leaving 104th street where it later crashed into several vehicles at 107th Avenue and 111th Street. Nubia Osbina was pulling up right as the vehicles collided.

"I am in shock. Cause I just hear boom. I just hear boom," she said.

A pink gun was found in the grass near 110th Street, and police are investigating if it was involved.

One man, who did not want to be identified, told PIX11 News he saw two men and a woman get out of the black car. One of the men, 28, had been shot in the left hand.

"A loud smash and everybody came out because who knows what happened. And we just saw them carrying off the one kid who said he got shot. They carried him off into the ambulance. And then there was a girl that was screaming, 'my boyfriend got shot,'" he said.

The uninjured man from the car was seen in handcuffs, taken away by police.

Cops said Monday afternoon, a third man checked himself into another area hospital. The 28-year-old had been shot in the back.

The NYPD is still investigating this triple shooting. Police have not released the names of the man who died or any suspected shooters.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).