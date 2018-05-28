Man on the phone stabbed in the back at Brooklyn bodega

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A man was stabbed at a Brooklyn bodega Monday afternoon after his attacker thought the man had yelled at him, police officials said.

The 38-year-old victim was on his phone talking to someone in a “loud voice” as he walked to a bodega on Broadway just after noon, an NYPD spokesman said. His attacker followed him inside the deli, thinking the man was yelling at him instead of at the person on the phone.

Once inside, the victim was stabbed in the right shoulder, officials said. The attacker fled the scene southbound on Malcolm X Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made, police officials said. The attacker is about 5 feet 11 inches tall. Further identifying information wasn’t immediately available.

