Man killed in Upper West Side apartment fire

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — An apartment fire on Manhattan’s Upper West Side Monday killed a man who was paralyzed, sources said.

Firefighters were called around 4:30 p.m. to a six-story building on West 105th Street near Columbus Avenue.

Fire Department Deputy Chief Joseph Carlsen says the fire was in a fifth-floor apartment. Robert Gutierrez, 28, was found in a back bedroom.

Gutierrez was paralyzed after being shot, sources said. Information about the shooting was not available.

Two firefighters were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. A civilian also was injured but declined medical attention.

The fire was accidentally started by someone smoking, FDNY said. It is not clear who was smoking.

There were no smoke alarm’s in Gutierrez’s bedroom, but there were working alarms in the remainder of his apartment, FDNY said.