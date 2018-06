Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others marched in the parade for Memorial Day. The Little Neck Douglaston Memorial Day parade has gone on - rain or shine - since 1927.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Senator Chuck Schumer were also there.

"At a time when this country is so divided and there's so much tension, it's nice to have a day where we all come together and we remember what we’re about fundamentally and the democracy and freedom that makes America, America," Gov. Cuomo said.