Flames pour from windows as Chelsea apartment burns in NYC; 4 firefighters injured

CHELSEA, Manhattan — An apartment fire sent flames surging through windows overlooking a busy Manhattan street on Memorial Day.
More than 100 firefighters were called to quell the blaze around 3:30 p.m. Monday on West 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood. The fire appeared to engulf a top-floor apartment.
Onlooker and news video showed flames coursing out two sixth-floor windows.
Four firefighters suffered minor injuries. No civilians were injured.
The FDNY used a drone to direct firefighters so they could safely and efficiently battle the blaze.