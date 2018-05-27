× ‘Spiderman’ scales building, rescues child dangling from balcony

A recent immigrant to Paris scaled a building Saturday night to rescue a child dangling from a balcony, Mayor Anne Hidalgo said.

Video originally posted to Snapchat shows Mamoudou Gassama climbing up the front of the building to recuse a child. He was able to grab the boy and pull him to safety as pedestrians cheered from the sidewalk below.

Hidalgo called Gassama and thanked him for his actions. adding that he said he had just arrived in Paris from Mali a few months ago.

“He explained to me that he had arrived from Mali a few months ago, dreaming of building his life here,” Hidalgo tweeted in French. “I replied that his heroic gesture is an example for all citizens and that the city of Paris will obviously be committed to supporting him in his efforts to establish himself in France.”

Local media reports police arrested the 4-year-old boy’s father. He allegedly left the child home alone while he went to get groceries.