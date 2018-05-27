Shots fired at Long Island McDonald’s, police say
BALDWIN, N.Y. — Authorities are investigating an incident where shots were fired at a Long Island McDonald’s early Sunday.
Police responded to a call around 12:20 a.m. about reports of shots fired at a McDonald’s along Grand Avenue in Baldwin.
When they arrived, an employee told officers he heard multiple shots coming from outside the restaurant, police said.
Investigation revealed a bullet hole was found in a glass door as well as multiple shell casings, said cops.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.