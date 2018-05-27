NJ firefighter, 26, fatally stabbed; alleged attacker in police custody

RED BANK, NJ — A 23-year-old man allegedly fatally stabbed a volunteer firefighter early Sunday, officials said.

Andrew Hill, 26, died early Sunday morning, Red Bank Mayor Pat Menna said. Police arrested Demar Reevey on murder and weapons charges.

“Our condolences are extended to the members of Andrew’s family and his friends; as well as to the women and men of Westside Hose Company and the Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department,” Mayor Menna said. “We gather to mourn the loss of a caring and good man.”

Hill was described as a “very caring, sweet, and loving individual who will be deeply missed” in a statement by the Red Bank First Aid and Rescue Squad.

He was stabbed around 12:40 a.m., the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. Hill was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Kevin Condon of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Paul Perez of the Red Bank Police Department at 732-530-2700.

Individuals who feel the need to remain anonymous, but who may have information relevant to this investigation can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at http://www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or conviction of criminals and fugitives.