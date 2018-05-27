Man sought for assault of 81-year-old in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — Authorities are searching for a man who attacked an 81-year-old man in Brooklyn, police said Saturday.

On Wednesday, just after 7:30p.m., a man followed an 81-year-old man into his apartment building located near East 10th Street and Foster Avenue, police said.

That's when the man hit the victim with a blunt object, striking him in his head, according to police.

The condition of the victim was not immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).