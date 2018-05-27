Karate teacher arrested for sexually abusing female students: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INWOOD, Manhattan — A Manhattan karate teacher was taken into custody and faces charges after he is accused of sexual abuse on his underage female students.

Hector Bencosme, 57, was arrested Saturday for sexually abusing five of his female students inside a basement of a building along Post Avenue in Inwood, police said.

The girls, between ages 10 and 14, reported that Bencosme told them he needed to evaluate their bodies and massaged them, telling them they need to lose weight, according to police.

During one incident, authorities said the karate instructor rubbed himself against the buttocks of one of his students.

One student told PIX11 Bencosme had pictures of his nude students on his phone.

"We trusted him," the 14-year-old student said. "He was two-faced. Everyone thought he was nice."

Bencosme was arrested and was transported around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning to be processed by the Special Victims Division.

He faces arraignment on charges ranging from criminal sex acts, aggravates sexual assault, conduct injurious to a child under 17 and possession of porn.

"I hope that he stays in jail and they never let him out again," the student told PIX11.