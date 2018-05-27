Having fun at Coney Island’s Luna Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Mark Nieves said he was than a little apprehensive as he prepared to try out Luna Park’s newest ride, the Astro Tower, inspired by the Coney Island icon.

“I am scared, scared, scared,” Nieves told PIX11 News.

But he had to be brave for his much younger friend, Genesis.

Mark took spectacular cellphone video as the 137-foot tower offered breathtaking views with drastic, free-fall drops and rotations, a mind-boggling experience for thrill seekers.

However, Coney Island’s newest ride is clearly not for everyone:

“Going up and down so fast,” Mikayla Martin, nine years old, told PIX11, “It was so scary because it went down really fast.”

With funnel cake in hand, the Tolosa family of Manhattan preferred riding the slingshot, the soaring eagle and Zenobia.

“A subway ride away from the city and there is something for every age group,” Angela Tolosa said, “It’s so diverse. No judgment here.”

On the boardwalk, a surreal lightning show in the clouds as many thought a 25-minute wait for Nathan’s was well worth it.