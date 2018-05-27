Flood warnings issued in parts of New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — As rain travels through the tri-state area, several parts of New Jersey may experience flooding.

An earlier flash flood watch has been canceled as the rain moves east, but a stationary front remains through the day in southern New Jersey and south of Long Island, the National Weather Service said.

Steady precipitation will eventually come to an end over the next few hours, but chances of rain remain through the afternoon, according to the NWS.

A flood warning remains in effect for Southeastern Hunterdon, Mercer, Somerset and Middlesex Counties in New Jersey.

A widespread of 2 to 5 inches has already fallen, and additional rain is expected, the NWS said.