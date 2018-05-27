At least 2 injured in vehicle accident involving ambulance

SEAFORD, N.Y. — At least two people were injured in a vehicle accident involving an ambulance on Long Island early Sunday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Washington Avenue and the west lane of the Sunrise Highway in Seaford.

A North Shore University Ambulance truck was traveling to the hospital with a patient on board when it got T-boned, officials said.

Three cars were involved, and at least two people were injured, according to authorities.

The degree of their injuries was not immediately made known and the cause of the incident is under investigation.