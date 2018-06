TAMPA, Fla. — It was a pleasant surprise to many travelers at Tampa International Airport after a service dog went into labor Friday.

Ellie the 2-year-old lab went into labor as she and her were headed to Philadelphia. She gave birth to eight puppies — seven boys and one girl.

Father of the puppies, Nugget, was there by Ellie’s side the whole time.

Tampa Fire Rescue documented the moment with pictures and videos on Twitter.