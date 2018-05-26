NYC beach season kicks off on Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK — It’s officially beach season in New York City!

Not only did the city’s eight public beaches opened for the season Saturday, city dwellers are celebrating the designation of the Coney Island Boardwalk as a scenic landmark on its 95th birthday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and city officials gathered Friday for the Boardwalk’s historic landmark status.

The Coney Island Boardwalk has been one of the best-known waterfront promenades in the world, and the landmark designation protects its presence along the beachfront and preserves the iconic site.

City beaches span about 14 miles through the five boroughs.

Rockaway Beach in Queens will offer 4.5 miles of swimming and recreation despite NYC Parks announcing that the parts of the beach will be closed for swimming this summer between Beach 91st Street and Beach 102nd Street to maintain the protective dune.

The full boardwalk and surfing area from Beach 88th Street to Beach 91st Street remains open.

In Brooklyn, Coney Island Beach hosts special activities including weekly movie nights and Friday night fireworks.

Home to four public beaches, Staten Island has a handful of events for the summer. South Beach will unveil a newly constructed accessible ramp along Sand Lane for all beachgoers to have access to the beach and boardwalk.

Beachgoers will also have bike rental access at South and Midland Beaches.

In the Bronx, Orchard Beach will a drive-in movie on Aug. 24 as well as a beach screening of “Coco” on July 13.

NYC Parks will install sunscreen dispensers to provide free SPF 30 sun protection at all beaches.

City beaches will open for the season on Saturday, May 27, and remain open through Labor Day Weekend. Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; swimming is prohibited at all other times.