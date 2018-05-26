Security guard dead, another injured after glass falls in construction site

NEW YORK — A security worker has died following a construction accident in Manhattan.

The incident happened around 217 W. 57th Street between Seventh Avenue and Broadway when authorities responded to reports about an injured male at a construction site.

When they arrived, officers found Harry Ramnauth, 67, of the Bronx, unconscious and unresponsive with severe body trauma and a construction worker, 27, with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Ramnauth was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation revealed a large glass panel that fell off the building and injured the victims as construction workers were in the process of moving it, police said.