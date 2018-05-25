Woman identified after body washes ashore in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A woman has been identified after her body washed ashore in Coney Island Friday, police said.

It happened near West 25th Street and Boardwalk West just before 8:20 p.m., police said.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Betty Matthew, police said. She was pronounced dead on arrival.

There were no signs of trauma noted, police said.

Police believe no foul play was involved.

