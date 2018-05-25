Rabid raccoon bites man in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT — A warning has been issued after a rabid raccoon bit a man in Connecticut this week, CNN affiliate WFSB reports.

Police said the attack happened just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the Moosup section of Plainfield.

Gary Chamberland said the raccoon ran out from behind a car, climbed up his leg and bit him.

“Raccoons are cute. They’re great, but this one wasn’t great. He wasn’t good,” Chamberland said.

Chamberland said he was moving plants around outside his house when the raccoon came out from under a car. He said the animal was making strange noises.

“He came right up my leg and started biting and clawing,” Chamberland said.

Chamberland tried scaring the animal away, but it didn’t work. Finally, he used a shovel to pry the animal off his leg.

Chamberland was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. He’s receiving post-exposure immunizations for rabies.

“Right now, my legs are all sore, my arms are sore. They did seven shots all through my lower body to my upper body, even my buttocks. Other than that I feel pretty good,” Chamberland said.

The raccoon was taken to a state lab in Rocky Hill. After multiple tests, it was determined that the raccoon had the rabies virus.

“I felt bad for the raccoon, though. It was sick. It had to be put down. That bothered me a little,” Chamberland said.

Chamberland will continue the shots for the next five weeks.

“I’m just glad it wasn’t somebody else. It was me, I can handle it, I’m a big guy,” Chamberland said.

Plainfield Animal Control officials are advising residents to avoid contact with stray animals and wildlife. They also recommend that residents do not leave food outside and keep all pets up to date with their rabies vaccines.