NJ police looking for woman suspected in ‘grandparent scam’

FRANKLIN, N.J. — Police in Franklin, NJ are looking for two women believed to be involved in a “grandparent scam.”

The woman were caught on surveillance video after allegedly using fraudulently obtained Walmart gift cards at the Route 23 store in Franklin to obtain several hundred dollars in goods and calling cards. The gift cards were the same ones purchased by a Florida woman who police said was the victim of the “grandparent” scam.

In a typical “grandparent scam,” a con artist calls or emails the victim posing as a relative in distress or someone claiming to represent the relative (such as a lawyer or law enforcement agent). The “relative” of the grandparent explains she/he is in trouble and needs his/her grandparent to wire him/her funds that will be used for bail money, lawyer’s fees, hospital bills, or another fictitious expense.

In this case, the victim from Apollo Beach, Florida, was contacted around 1 p.m. on April 12, and told her grandson, who resides in California, needed funds to bond out of jail for a narcotics offense. When the victim refused to give her debit card number over the phone, the scammer asked the victim to purchase Walmart gift cards.

The victim purchased the cards, for $2,000, in Florida rather than give her debit card number. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida advised the Franklin Borough Police that they believe the cards were used in the Franklin Walmart located at 230 State Highway 23 in Franklin Borough.

Investigators discovered that around 3:32 p.m. on April 12, two gift cards were used for $550 and for $400 in the Franklin Walmart. The women caught on video purchased a few cases of dried noodles similar to that of Ramen noodles, a case of toilet paper, and several hundred dollars of calling cards with the same gift cards that were purchased by the victim.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or anyone who can positively identify these individuals is asked to contact the Franklin Borough Police Detective Bureau: Detective Sergeant Mattessich – 973-827-7700 ext: 231 or nmattessich@franklinpd.org.