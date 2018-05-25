NASH FM 94.7 kicks off Memorial Day Weekend at Jersey Shore with first ever Summer Shindig

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. — It was a day of country music and family fun on the Jersey Shore in Seaside Heights Friday.

“This is absolutely perfect - can’t ask for a better day,” said Todd Pezzementi, who attended the free concert with his family.

Radio personalities from NASH FM 94.7 told PIX11 they wanted to bring country music fans from across the tri-state together on the shore.

“We are so happy to kickoff the summer on the shore like this, it’s awesome,” said radio deejay Jesse Addy.

Another radio personality at the station, Katie Neal added, “This is so exciting to be able to do this for our passionate and patriotic listeners - it’s so special to us.”

For some of the performers, it was their first time on the shore.

“It’s bigger and a little bit more magical than what I expected, it’s awesome,” said country music singer Carley Pearce.

“This is the first time I’m actually going to be performing one of my songs on a beach,” said Michael Tyler, one of the other concert headliners.

Over a thousand people turned out for the concert and NASH FM 94.7 says it will not be the last concert along the shore this summer.