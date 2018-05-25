Man, 72, severely beaten for honking horn in parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) — Police say a 72-year-old man was beaten and robbed after honking his horn at a couple in Northeast Albuquerque.

According to a police report, Frank Walsh was turning into a Presbyterian clinic parking lot went he saw Jesus Zolorzano-Pacheco and his girlfriend. Walsh wasn’t sure whether or not they were going to cross the walkway, so he honked his horn to signal it was okay to cross, but when he parked his car, he said he was attacked.

“All of a sudden, I feel an arm around my neck, a pop up aside the head. Next thing, I’m on the pavement and being stomped. I lost consciousness,” Walsh said. “I woke back up and my face was just crushed on the right side.”

Zolorzano-Pacheco said that Walsh hit his girlfriend with his car, but a witness who was at the scene says he didn’t see that.

Walsh said it’s very sad that someone would rob and beat him for something so minor.

“It leaves you no choice but to be upset and be taken down and robbed.”

Walsh was left with a broken tooth, a broken rib and a broken eye socket and had to undergo reconstructive facial surgery on the entire right side of his face.

“It’s been a royal pain, the surgery. I couldn’t believe how difficult the cheek reconstruction was,” said Walsh.

Police said Zoloarzano-Pacheco also took Walsh’s wallet, cellphone and bag. Zolorzano-Pacheco appeared in court on Wednesday and will stay in jail without bail until further notice.

“I just hope he can somehow be held accountable for his actions,” Walsh said.