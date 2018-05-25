Fiat Chrysler recalls 4.8 million vehicles that could get stuck in cruise control

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million vehicles in the U.S. because in rare but terrifying circumstances, drivers may not be able to turn off the cruise control.

The company is warning owners not to use cruise control until the cars, SUVs and trucks can be fixed with a software update.

Fiat Chrysler says the condition can occur if the cruise control accelerates at the same time an electrical short-circuit happens. But the brakes are designed to overpower the engine and the vehicles could still be stopped. Shifting into park would cancel the cruise, but tapping the brakes or turning off the cruise control button won’t work.

The problem was found in testing of the vehicles’ computer network. FCA says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. After the testing uncovered the trouble, FCA said it reviewed customer complaints and found only one that may be related.

The recall includes 15 Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram models from six model years with gasoline engines and automatic transmissions.

Models in Canada, Mexico and other countries also are affected, but the company is still sorting out which ones.

Affected models are:

Dodge Journey MY 2014-2018 SUV

Dodge Durango MY 2014-2018 SUV

Dodge Challenger MY 2015-2018 2-Door

Dodge Charger MY 2014-2018 4-Door

Ram 3500 MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 3500 Cab Chassis MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 3500 Less Than 10,000 Pound Cab Chassis MY 2016-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 2500 MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 4500/5500 Cab Chassis MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 1500 MY 2014-2019 Pickup Truck

Jeep Wrangler MY 2018 SUV

Jeep Grand Cherokee MY 2014-2018 SUV

Jeep Cherokee MY 2014-2018 SUV

Chrysler 300 MY 2014-2018 4-Door

Chrysler Pacifica MY 2017-2018 Van

Chrysler 200 MY 2015-2017 4-Door

Fiat Chrysler will begin notifying customers as early as next week. The company is urging customers to follow the recall instructions and get the repairs done as soon as possible.