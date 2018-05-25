Employees tied up, robbed at Queens beauty salon

Posted 5:43 PM, May 25, 2018, by , Updated at 06:18PM, May 25, 2018

ELMHURST, Queens — Authorities are searching for three men who allegedly tied up two women before stealing  property and cash from a Queens beauty salon, police said Friday.

Three men entered an Elmhurst  beauty salon at 86-14 Whitney Ave., around 11:40 a.m., Tuesday, according to police.

The men tied up two female employees and removed two cell phones, and two iPads, then stole $2500 before fleeing the salon in an unknown direction, police said.

No one was injured.

Police released surveillance video and photos of  three men wanted for questioning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

 

 