Driver in deadly New Jersey school bus crash appears in court

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — The driver of a school bus that collided with a dump truck on a New Jersey highway last week, killing a student and a teacher and injuring more than 40 others, appeared in court for the first time Friday.

Hudy Muldrow Sr., 77, shuffled slowly into a Morristown court with his hands and ankles cuffed. He faces two counts of death-by-auto.

Prosecutor Matthew Troiano said additional charges stemming from other injuries in the May 17 crash in Mount Olive could be coming.

A criminal affidavit released Thursday alleges Muldrow missed a turn and tried to make a U-turn on Interstate 80 westbound while carrying a group of fifth-graders and chaperones on a field trip.

Miranda Vargas, 10, and teacher Jennifer Williamson, 51, died in the crash.

Muldrow's son told CBS this week that his father said he didn't make a U-turn.