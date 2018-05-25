Amber Alert: Toddler taken in upstate NY may be in ‘imminent danger’

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a toddler officials say was abducted in Wayne County two days prior and may be in “imminent danger.”

Owen Hildago-Calderon, who is about 14 months old, was taken on Joy Road Wednesday around 9:48 a.m., New York Public Safety officials said.

The Amber Alert issued Friday states: “The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious physical hard or death.”

His mother’s body was found in a plastic bag hidden in the woods. Hidalgo-Calderon was last seen May 16, the same day his mother, Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, was last seen before her body was found Wednesday morning.

The body of 18-year-old Selena Hidalgo-Calderon was found at a farm in the Wayne County town of Sodus where she and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Edward Reyes, worked. The body was between two logs and covered with soil and branches.

Reyes, caught on a hunter’s trail camera going in and out of the woods with a shovel, was arrested Wednesday night on charges of tampering with physical evidence. He has admitted to burying the woman but not killing her, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said.

Reyes was being held on $25,000 bail in the Wayne County Jail pending a court appearance May 29. Virts said he is working with authorities in Mexico, where Reyes is from, to learn more about him and if he has a criminal record. He is not the missing child’s father.

At one point while the mother and child were missing, relatives indicated that Hidalgo-Calderon and Reyes, who lived together, may have run off because of their immigration status, the sheriff’s office said, but checks of surrounding train and bus stations had turned up nothing.

The boy is known to need asthma medication, and was described as having short brown hair, brown eyes, and is about 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 866-NYS-AMBER or dial 911.