Death of 3-year-old boy in the Bronx ruled a homicide

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — The death of a 3-year-old boy who was found unconscious with bruises on his face in the Bronx has been ruled a homicide, according to the city’s medical examiner.

It was about 11:30 p.m. Thursday when police responded to a 911 call at the apartment where the boy lived on Bruckner Boulevard and Rosedale Avenue in Soundview, police said.

When they arrived, police officers found Messiah Allen unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the face, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The city’s medical examiner on Friday said the child’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. His death has been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Police said it was reported to them that the child fell, chipped a tooth and suffered bruises and cuts to his face.

Investigators are still determining when the toddler suffered those fatal injuries, police said.

In a statement to PIX11 News, a spokesperson for the city’s Administration for Children’s Services said:

“We are saddened by the news of this tragedy and are investigating this fatality along with the NYPD.”