Prices cut for 10 LIRR stations in Queens, Brooklyn

NEW YORK, N.Y. — LIRR riders in underserved areas of Brooklyn and Queens will soon see fare cuts to Atlantic Terminal, the MTA announced Wednesday.

The pilot program, dubbed “Atlantic Ticket,” was approved Wednesday and will go into effect June 6.

Stations in a so-called transportation deserts, meaning the stations are not near many other forms of public transportation, are being targeted.

“Many of our customers from eastern and southeastern Queens live near enough to the LIRR to use it regularly, but because of our existing fare structure they’ve historically chosen to commute using a combination of MTA subways and buses,” MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota said.

The discounts will be offered at the following stations:

Brooklyn

Atlantic Terminal BDNQR2345

East New York L at Atlantic Av

Nostrand Avenue AC

Queens

Hollis

Jamaica EJZ

Laurelton

Locust Manor

Queens Village

Rosedale

Albans

A peak, one-way ticket will be slashed in half, costing $5 instead of $10.25.

A seven-day railroad and subway pass will cost $60, down from $104.25.

The MTA is looking to gather data to determine if cutting fares will increase ridership, as the fair cut is meant to entice more people to use the LIRR.

“We believe this will change travel patterns and give people a lot more of their personal time back at a reasonable rate. It may also reduce overcrowding on several overcrowded subway lines,” Andrew Albert, MTA board member and chair of the NYC Transit Riders Council, said.

Once the pilot program wraps up on the Long Island Rail Road, advocates are hopeful it will be expanded to the MTA’s other commuter railroad, Metro-North.