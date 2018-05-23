Teen rapper fatally shot in the head in Williamsburg, 2 others hurt: sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A 19-year-old rapper was fatally shot in the head in Williamsburg on Wednesday afternoon and two others were injured, police sources said.

The shooting happened about 12:45 p.m. at South Third and Hewes streets, FDNY said.

Multiple people opened fire before fleeing the scene, local Stephen Nasto Olsen said.

A 19-year-old who rapped under the name Val'Gz was shot in the head and killed, friends and family said. Police have not officially identified him.

A 21-year-old man was able to walk to the 90th Precinct with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. Another 19-year-old man was shot once in the lower back, according to police, who said both are at the hospital.

No arrests have been made, and police have not yet released any information about the shooter.