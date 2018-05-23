More victims sought after man sexually assaults 5-year-old he lured in Crown Heights: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man has been arrested for luring a 5-year-old into a basement stairwell in Crown Heights and sexually assaulting her, according to police, who on Wednesday said they are looking for more victims.

Abraham Samotin, 26, was arrested last Thursday, police said. He faces charges of committing a criminal sex act, sexual abuse of a victim, acting in a manner injurious to a child and third-degree sexual abuse.

Samotin, who lives on Troy Avenue near Carroll Street, is accused of luring a 5-year-old girl from her home and to an outside basement stairwell last Wednesday around 5 p.m.

There, police said he sexually abused the child.

The two had never met before, and additional victims are now being sought, police said.

Samotin has a lengthy criminal record and dozens of prior arrests, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident or any incidents involving Samotin is asked to call the NYPD’s 24 hour Rape Hotline at 1-212-267-7273. All calls are kept strictly confidential.

