Former Mets player Lenny Dykstra accused of putting gun to Uber driver’s head

LINDEN, N.J. — Police say former Major League Baseball star and former Mets player Lenny Dykstra put a gun to his New Jersey Uber driver's head when the driver declined to change the trip's destination.

Linden police say Dykstra, 55, was arrested just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday outside police headquarters after the driver stopped and ran out of the car.

Officers were alerted to the vehicle that sped into the attached parking garage. The driver, identified as a 47-year-old Roselle resident, was beeping the horn repeatedly until he came to an abrupt stop in front of Police Headquarters.

Police say they found cocaine and marijuana among Dykstra's belongings.

The former All-Star is charged with making terroristic threats and drug offenses. He is due back in court next month.

Dykstra played 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

He has served prison time for crimes including bankruptcy fraud and money laundering.

It wasn't immediately known if Dykstra was represented by a lawyer.