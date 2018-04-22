Tourist with measles visited Brooklyn, Hudson Valley

NEW YORK — Anyone who visited a number of locations in Brooklyn, Orange or Putnam Counties in the last week may have been exposed to measles, health officials said.

Two tourists from Europe have sparked a local measles scare. People who visited Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Brooklyn on April 15 could have been exposed. You could have been impacted if you were at Watchtower World Headquarters in Orange County between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on April 16 or at at 100 Watchtower Drive in Patterson between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 17.

The risk of developing measles is low for anyone who has been vaccinated or is immune, health officials said. But anyone who thinks they may have been infected should call their doctors.

Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure, but may appear as early as seven days after exposure and as late as 21 days, officials said. They include fever, rash a cough and runny nose. Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

