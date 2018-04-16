Judge to rule if Cohen’s client list can be made public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is due in federal court Monday where a judge is expected to rule whether his client list can be made public.

Federal prosecutors have been probing Cohen's personal business dealings for months. The FBI raided his office and home in Manhattan earlier this month and seized documents, cell phones and recordings Cohen took of his conversations.

The president’s legal team filing a last-minute appeal to a judge Sunday night to keep communication between the two secret and privileged.

FBI agents were seeking communications between the President and Cohen concerning the “Access Hollywood” tape that surfaced prior to the 2016 presidential election, CNN reports. The FBI raids also sought information that included payments allegedly made to keep women silent about affairs with Trump more than a decade ago.

Cohen is under scrutiny for payments he made to Karen McDougal, a former Playmate, and Stephanie Clifford, who performs under the name Stormy Daniels.

McDougal was paid $150,000 in the summer of 2016 by the parent company of the National Enquirer under an agreement that gave it the exclusive rights to her story, which it never published. Cohen said he paid Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence about her claim to have had a one-night-stand with Trump.

Daniels is expected to appear at Monday's hearing.

The White House has consistently said Trump denies either affair.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.