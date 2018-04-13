Two Teams, One Podcast: Listen in on the latest with the Mets and Yankees

Welcome to New York’s Very Own Yankees and Mets podcast, hosted by PIX11 sports anchor Scott Stanford and sports producer Bret Callahan.

Every Friday, we’ll be diving into New York baseball.

Join us back here every Friday for the latest from “Two Teams, One Podcast.”

Friday, June 15 | What to do with deGrom

Jacob deGrom might be the best pitcher in baseball, so is he being wasted playing for the Mets? Bret tries to sell Scott on a Yankee trade deal for the orange & blue ace.

As good as the Yankees have been, Gary Sanchez looks like he should be playing for a different team. Should he be demoted to the minors?

Plus, you gotta hear the audio from a vintage clip of Terry Collins losing his mind after Noah Syndergaard was tossed in a 2016 game. Brace for the bleeps.

And the guys look back on fond memories from NY baseball’s past as WPIX celebrates its 70th anniversary. Don’t miss the hour-long special to see the best Yankees and Mets moments from the past 7 decades. It all starts Saturday, June 16 at 4pm followed by an encore presentation at 11pm.

Friday, June 8 | How do you fix the Mets?

How do you fix the Mets? Hopefully someone has the answer before this season turns into a permanent dumpster fire. The guys debate the best moves the team can make. Could they get some help from their neighbors in the Bronx?

Speaking of help, the Yankees need a star pitcher if they want to go deep into the playoffs. Bret runs down the possibilities of who could be the new ace in pinstripes.

The guys look ahead to All-Star week and end on a debate over IHOP’s new name.

Friday, June 1 | The Bullpen is the problem

The bullpen is the problem for both teams right now, but which club needs relief the most?

Citi Field is on fire and not in a good way. There was a literal brush fire spotted in the Jackie Robinson Rotunda hours before game time. Meanwhile, the Mets season might go up in flames if players can’t stay healthy. We run down the injured list as Noah Syndergaard goes to the DL. When will this team catch a break?

But in the Bronx, the Yankees keep collecting wins. Rookie Gleyber Torres is emerging as the brightest star on the team and the lineup welcomes back Greg Bird, who Bret thinks is the best all-around hitter of them all. The only thing not working is Giancarlo Stanton’s batting stance. Have you noticed a difference in his swing?

Plus, the guys make a list for all the names Las Vegas should have called their hockey team instead of the Golden Knights.

Finally, Bret still won’t give Lebron credit for being as good as Michael Jordan. Can Scott convince him in this sequel to their G.O.A.T. debate?

Friday, May 25 | Don’t Call Didi A Zero

Didi Gregorious hit a slump in May, now Gleyber Torres is the new hotness. The guys size up these two Yankees superstars.

Meanwhile in Queens, the Mets have a new outfielder – the one and only “Joey Bats” Jose Bautista. Can he give this team the jolt they need or is his presence a sign of desperation?

Now that Aaron Judge has announced that he’s opting out of the Home Run Derby this year, the guys try to figure out which Yankee, if any, should replace him.

Bret continues to dog the Mets medical staff after Cespedes goes back on the shelf.

Plus — is that Brandi Chastain or George Wendt? And what were NFL owners thinking when they made the new kneeling rule?

Finally, an unexpected guest drops by to read the closer, so stick around until the end!

Friday, May 18 | Yankees Trade Bait

David Wells tells Scott who chilled him out in the middle of throwing his perfect game in ’98.

The guys pick the top four Yankees hitters that could belt 40 homers this season and also review the five tools to being a 5-tool player. Does anyone really know the five tools?

Bret continues to dog the Mets medical staff after Cespedes goes back on the shelf.

Plus the guys try getting into Brian Cashman’s head to see which hitters the Yankees could trade. Would you give up Stanton for Bryce Harper?

Friday, May 11 | Matt Harvey’s in Cincinnati

This week, the Yankees look unstoppable as Bret salivates over the depth of the lineup.

Speaking of lineups – Mets can’t seem to get theirs in the right order let alone to be productive at the plate. Mets fans really gotta believe now because it’s looking grim.

Scott sits down with Yankees post-season hero Jim Leyritz to relive one of his biggest World Series moments.

Plus Scott is fawning hard for Lebron James. Can Scott convince him that Michael Jordan is still the G.O.A.T.?

And where is Matt Harvey? You’ll find him in Cincinnati. Maybe he and the Mets were never meant to be, just maybe think of him once in awhile.

Friday, May 4 | The Mets Must Use The Force

This week the Yankees are looking like the team to beat, while the Mets give up 1st place in the NL East to the Braves.

Bret thinks he knows how to fix Matt Harvey’s slump, Scott pays tribute to Leslie Nielsen’s iconic umpiring scene in The Naked Gun, and the guys celebrate May the 4th by trashing The Last Jedi.

Friday, April 27 | Didi G: Yankees MVP?

This week the Yankees are heating up after sweeping the Mets. All the bats are swinging, but is Didi Gregorious rising above the rest?

Plus the Mets stay afloat while the pitching staff struggles, especially Matt Harvey.

Scott talks to former Mets and Red Sox slugger Mo Vaughn about the Boston/New York rivalry.

The guys also discuss the trend of power hitters like Aaron Judge and Yoenis Cespedes moving into the 2-hole.

And finally, the age-old debate … how should the “Rocky” movies be ranked?

Friday, April 20 | Can The Mets Hold On?

In episode two, Scott and Bret evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the first place Mets.

Plus, the guys pay their respects to wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino, then play some Major League movie trivia. Finally, they preview the Mets vs. Braves this weekend in Atlanta.

Friday, April 13 | Return of the Rivalry

In this inaugural episode, Scott and Bret review Wednesday’s brawl at Fenway Park between Yankees infielder Tyler Austin and Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly.

Plus, can the Mets keep riding their winning wave? The guys discuss what’s working for them so far.

And A-Rod wishes he could have been a Met? Sounds like he’s wading into foul territory in our final segment.

—

Produced by Heath Benfield

Created by Heath Benfield & Elle Spektor