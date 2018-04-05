Train stuck in tunnel near Wall Street station causing massive subway delays

NEW YORK — A train was stuck for a short time in the tunnel between Brooklyn and Manhattan near Wall Street, and caused massive delays on several lines Wednesday evening.

FDNY officials responded to the scene at the Wall Street station, where the train was stopped due to mechanical problems. An empty “rescue train” picked up the passengers from the stalled train.

No injuries were reported.

MTA officials later identified a piece of metal on the tracks as the cause of the issue in the Clark Street tunnel. They are investigating how it got there.

We have identified this piece of metal on the tracks as the cause of today's issue in the Clark St tunnel. We are working to determine how it got there. Thank you New York for your continuing patience while we work to address and improve subway performance. pic.twitter.com/58NlY7y55T — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 5, 2018

Many passengers heard there was an explosion in the tunnel, but the MTA has confirmed that there was no explosion and officials are investigating a track problem.

Hi there. Apologies for the confusion. FDNY is investigating a track condition at Wall St at this time, however, there was no explosion. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated. ^JL — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 5, 2018

Several lines are affected by the stalled train. Check MTA.com for updates.