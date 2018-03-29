Fire rips through Bronx building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Flames ripped through a Bronx building Thursday morning, video showed.

The blaze started in a building with a store on the bottom and vacant floors above on Third Avenue between East 163rd and East 164th streets around 5:15 a.m., FDNY said.

The building, which was fairly vacant at the time, said fire officials.

One building and a church were evacuated. About a dozen people were evacuated from a neighboring building, according to the fire chief.

There are no reports of injuries, FDNY said, but they are concerned about one of the building walls leaning toward the neighboring church.