Fire rips through Bronx building

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Flames ripped through a Bronx building Thursday morning, video showed.
The blaze started in a building with a store on the bottom and vacant floors above on Third Avenue between East 163rd and East 164th streets around 5:15 a.m., FDNY said.
The building, which was fairly vacant at the time, said fire officials.
One building and a church were evacuated. About a dozen people were evacuated from a neighboring building, according to the fire chief.
There are no reports of injuries, FDNY said, but they are concerned about one of the building walls leaning toward the neighboring church.
40.824856 -73.908883