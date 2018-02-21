3rd child death associated with flu reported in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. — State health officials have confirmed the third death of a New Jersey child associated with the flu this season.

The 7-year-old Elizabeth girl died over the weekend. The state health department announced Wednesday that tests have confirmed the child had the flu, but did not disclose the child’s name.

The girl’s passing follows the flu-related deaths of a 6-year-old Hudson County girl who died earlier this month and a 4-year-old girl from the central part of the state who died in December.

Health officials continue to urge residents to get flu shots and take precautions such as washing or disinfecting hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home if sick. They say the flu season can last until May