Teens threatened Brooklyn school shooting on same day as Florida massacre: police

WINDSOR TERRACE, Brooklyn — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up their Brooklyn school shortly after another teenager opened fire, killing 17 people in a Florida school, the NYPD said Friday.

Joshua Schechter and Cole Carlberg are charged with making a terroristic threat, second-degree aggravated harassment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

A 911 call was made Thursday around 9 a.m. about two students threatening Brooklyn Prospect Charter School, in Windsor Terrace, according to police.

School administrators told responding officers the boys posted on the social media service Snapchat that they intended to “gun down the school,” according to police.

The Snapchat was posted around 4 p.m. Wednesday, about an hour and a half after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz first fired shots in a Florida high school, killing 17 people, officials said.

The Brooklyn teens have both been arrested, police said. One turned himself in, and the other was detained by police at his home.

