Pamphlets about sin sent to gay couple instead of wedding programs: lawsuit

A printing company accused of sending discriminatory pamphlets to a gay couple who ordered wedding programs says it has learned the pamphlets were intended to be printed for another customer.

Vistaprint's CEO and founder sent a letter to its customers and partners on Wednesday in response to a federal lawsuit filed by the couple. The lawsuit says the pamphlets received by the couple before their September wedding included messages about temptation and sin.

Vistaprint later updated its letter to say that it has learned that the pamphlets were incorrectly sent to the couple by a third-party partner. The company says it will take "strong action" if it finds that any individual "played a deliberate role in this mix up."

The Dutch company has a regional headquarters in Massachusetts.