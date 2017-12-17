4-alarm blaze tears through Bronx apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A massive fire forced residents of a Bronx building out into the cold early Sunday morning.

The Clay Avenue blaze broke out around 4:20 a.m. on the building's 5th floor and quickly grew to a 4-alarm fire. Over 200 firefighters responded and had it under control around 7:20 a.m. 50 apartments were affected.

New York City's Office of Emergency Management advised people to avoid smoke and close windows. Drivers should also expect traffic in the area.

There were no casualties. Four people suffered minor injuries. Two of the victims were firefighters.

"Everything was just damaged completely. There was nothing we could do but save our lives," one resident said.