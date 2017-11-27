NYCHA to inspect homes for lead paint, break-in if necessary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Nearly two weeks after a bombshell report said the New York City Housing Authority failed to conduct lead paint safety inspections for years, the organization will inspect thousands of homes on Monday where children under 6 live — and even break-in if necessary.

NYCHA did not conduct lead paint safety inspections for four years beginning in 2013, then lied about the inspections to federal housing authorities, according to a report by the city's Department of Investigation on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

“It’s very clear that NYCHA knew they were out of compliance and nonetheless decided to certify that they were in compliance,” explained DOI Commissioner Mark Peters.

Now, NYCHA on Monday will inspect thousands of public housing apartments where children under 6 years old live, the NY Daily News reports.

Tenants were warned of the upcoming inspection last Tuesday, and told if they are not home between 1 and 4 p.m., NYCHA would “exercise the right to enter” anyway, and remove and replacing door locks, the Daily News reports. Keys can be picked up by 4:30 p.m. by tenants with photo identification, or collected at their local police precinct.

The city's reports stated inspections were not done for 55,000 apartments during the four-year period.

Two senior managers have been forced out since the report was released, and a third was demoted, according to the Daily News.