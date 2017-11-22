Cops search for two men who robbed another man in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a man in the Bronx.

The incident occurred Nov. 15 around 2 p.m. when the two men followed the 36-year-old victim along East Tremont Avenue.

Around the intersection of Honeywell Avenue and East Tremont Avenue, one of the men sat inside a dark-colored sedan while the second man approached the victim from behind and snatched his bag, which contained a recently purchased cell phone, police said.

Both men fled northbound on Honeywell Avenue.

The first man was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a black-hooded sweater, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

The second man was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweater, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.

