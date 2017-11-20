First snowflakes of the season spotted in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The first snowflakes of the season were spotted in SoHo Monday morning — but if you're a snow lover, don't get too excited.

Flakes were visible during flurries around 6:05 a.m. when PIX11's Kirstin Cole reported live in SoHo.

The brief stir-up happened hours after the National Weather Service reported "the first snowfall of the season" at its New York office.

"A mixture of dendrites, snow pellets, and graupel" were spotted — all terms for visible snow or ice.

The snow is making its way in a northeast to southwest direction from the Great Lakes to the to the tri-state area, PIX11 meteorologist Byron Miranda reports.

While flurries were visible in Manhattan just after 6 a.m., those in Queens were expected to see similar flakes around 6:35 a.m.

Despite these first reports of snow, no accumulation is expected, Miranda reports.

Highs Monday will reach 47 degrees, and sunny skies are expected.

Tuesday will be even warmer, reaching 55 degrees.

Lows this week are not forecast to dip below 30 degrees, and despite a possibility of rain Wednesday and Saturday, we should see clear skies.

The first snowfall of the season at the office! A mixture of dendrites, snow pellets, and graupel. pic.twitter.com/HxBGkA4UiO — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) November 20, 2017

1st flakes of the season for NYC! Snow currently being reported at Central Park! — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) November 20, 2017