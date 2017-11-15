Man breaks into car on Staten Island, makes off with $13,000 in jewelry: cops

NEW DORP, Staten Island – Police are looking for a man they say stole $13,000 worth of jewelry from a woman’s car on Staten Island.

The incident occurred Oct. 30, around 9 p.m. when the man allegedly broke into a car belonging to a 35-year-old woman near Rose Avenue and Eighth Street.

Police said the man removed the victim’s purse, which contained 11 credit cards and jewelry worth about $13,000.

Between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. that day, the man allegedly used one of the victim’s credit cards to purchase items from Jay Rip Grocery, Speedway, and 7-Eleven.

The individual is described as a man who was carrying a black backpack. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black-hooded sweater with red and white lettering, black sweatpants, and black-and-white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).