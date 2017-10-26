Bronx mom of 5 says her apartment is toxic and they need a transfer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A 31-year-old Bronx mom of five worries about the health and safety of her children.

Housing Preservation and Development issued several violations to Tameka Fuller's apartment in March. There were violations in the children's bedroom and the living room.

"From mold to lead, it's in my apartment," said Fuller. "Actually, lead is in the walls of my kids room, where they sleep."

The lead Fuller mentioned is in the paint on the walls.

PIX11 News reached out to several New York City agencies for answers and to get a transfer for Fuller. A Human Resources Administration spokesperson says they are looking into her case. Fuller says she is set to meet with a social worker Friday to talk about a transfer.

A spokesperson for the Human Resources Administration tells PIX11 news, "The safety of our clients is our number one priority. We are working with the provider and the client to take the appropriate steps to resolve this situation."

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.